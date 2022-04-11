منوعات

حصان يركب القطار... فيديو مثير للضحك!

11-04-2022 | 05:00
فتحت السلطات الهندية تحقيقا في فيديو تم تداوله على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لحصان في قطار مخصص للركاب.

وأظهر الفيديو الذي تداوله رواد مواقع التواصل ونشره موقع "إنديا توداي"، حصانا في قطار مزدحم بالركاب.
 
 
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
