سمكة قرش ضخمة ميتة داخل ثانوية تثير فزع الطلاب... (صور)

Lebanon 24
10-05-2022 | 12:39
أثار مشهد تعليق سمكة قرش ضخمة ميتة فزع طلاب مدرسة ثانوية أميركية، بعد أن فوجئوا بها وهي ‏معلقة على عوارض خشبية.‏
وذكرت مدرسة بونتي فيدرا الثانوية أنه تم اكتشاف السمكة يوم الخميس الماضي، وتم إزالة جثتها، وأن المحققين حددوا 5 طلاب متورطين في الحادث، وفقا لموقع "WJXT" الأميركي.
وأفاد أحد طلاب المدرسة أن الحادث جزء من مقلب كبير، بينما رجّح مكتب مأمور مقاطعة سانت جونز أنها مزحة مدرسية، بالنظر إلى أن تميمة المدرسة، وهي عبارة سمكة قرش.
وتم مشاركة صور القرش الميت على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وبشكل أساسي على تطبيق "سناب شات".
وأكدت لجنة فلوريدا للأسماك والحياة البرية أنها تحقق في الحادث.
 
 
وفي يوم الجمعة الماضي، أطلقت مجموعة الدفاع عن الحيوانات One Protest عريضة تسعى إلى توجيه اتهامات جنائية ضد الطلاب الخمسة المتورطين في الحادث، وحصد الالتماس 2500 توقيع المطلوبة حتى أمس السبت.
وجاء في بيان الالتماس: "بصفتنا منظمة للدفاع عن الحيوانات، فقد اعتدنا أن نرى ونسمع عن جرائم مروعة تُرتكب على الحياة البرية، وهذه القضية فظيعة بشكل خاص".
وتابع: "نحن نتعامل مع الطلبة الكبار في المدرسة الثانوية الذين يتجاهلون الحياة بشكل صارخ، ويعتبرون أن القتل والتشويه وعرض جسد حيوان على أنه "مضحك" أو"مزحة".
كما دعا البيان إلى معاقبة الطلاب.
وقال البيان: "يجب أن نلتزم بالقوانين المعمول بها لحماية الحياة البرية ومحاسبة أولئك الذين يخالفون القانون على أفعالهم".
وعقب الحادث، وصف أحد الطلاب الفعل بـ "المروع".
