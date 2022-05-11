المحيط "يبتلع" منزلًا قرب الشاطئ... (فيديو)

A beach house collapsed into the surf along the North Carolina coast, one of two homes to fall into the ocean Tuesday in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, officials say.
No injuries were reported. https://t.co/5sGfouN2sl pic.twitter.com/d8xf4GZlKD
— ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2022
A beach house collapsed into the surf along the North Carolina coast, one of two homes to fall into the ocean Tuesday in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, officials say.
No injuries were reported. https://t.co/5sGfouN2sl pic.twitter.com/d8xf4GZlKD