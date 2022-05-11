Advertisement

منوعات

المحيط "يبتلع" منزلًا قرب الشاطئ... (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-05-2022 | 11:51
شهدت إحدى المناطق الساحلية في ولاية كارولينا الشمالية بالولايات المتحدة الأميركية "ابتلاع" المحيط أحد المنازل.
ذكرت ذلك شبكة "إيه بي سي نيوز" الإخبارية الأميركية، اليوم الأربعاء، على صفحتها الرسمية على "تويتر".
ونشرت الشبكة مقطع فيديو يرصد بداية انهيار المنزل المقام على شاطئ المحيط الأطلنطي بعدما اشتدت عليه الأمواج، التي سحبته إلى داخل المياه، أمس الثلاثاء.
 
ولفتت الشبكة إلى أن هذا المنزل لم يكن مأهولا عندما تعرض للانهيار وانجرف إلى داخل مياه المحيط، مشيرة إلى أن الحادث لم تنتج عنه أي خسائر بشرية.
 
