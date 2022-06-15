Advertisement

حالة من الهلع: حادثة غريبة تصيب إحدى الطائرات... إنها "تمطر" في الداخل! (فيديو)

15-06-2022 | 13:21
نشبت حالة من الفوضى داخل طائرة تابعة للخطوط الجوية البريطانية، إثر حدوث تسرب مياه كبير وغريب داخل مقصورة الركاب.


وقالت صحيفة "الصن" البريطانية التي حصلت على فيديو يوثق الحادثة إن طاقم طائرة الخطوط الجوية البريطانية حاول عبثا وقف تسرب المياه التي كانت تسقط مثل المطر.
والمشكلة في هذا التسرب أنه وقع بينما كانت الطائرة تحلق على ارتفاع 9 آلاف متر، أي فوق السحاب.
 
 
 
 وكانت الطائرة قد غادرت مطار هيثرو في لندن ، الجمعة الماضية، وحطت في مطار العاصمة الأميركية واشنطن في اليوم التالي.

لكن لحسن الحظ، وقع التسرب في نهاية الرحلة تقريبا.

والطائرة وهي من طراز "إيرباص إيه 380"، وتتكون من طابقين، وبوسعها استيعاب أكثر من 500 مسافر.
 
وأقرت الخطوط البريطانية بحدوث عطل في وحدة خزان المياه في الجزء الخلفي من الطائرة، مما أدى إلى غمر منطقة الأدراج التي يستعملها ركاب الدرجة الاقتصادية في الطائرة.

وبث هذا الحدث حالة من القلق في صفوف بعض الركاب.

وقللت الشركة من خطورة ما حدث، معتبرة أنه لم يكن هناك أي شيء يتعلق بسلامة الطائرة، مشيرة إلى أنه جرى استبدال الصمام ومعالجة الخلل.

وتمكنت الطائرة من العودة إلى بريطانيا في نفس اليوم الذي وصلت فيه إلى واشنطن.

وهذه حادثة غريبة للغاية، وفق "الصن"، وقال موظف في الخطوط البريطانية إنه لم يواجه أمرا كهذا منذ التحاقه بالشركة قبل 3 سنوات ونصف السنة.
