صخور عملاقة تهوي على شاحنات في تركيا...,والنتيجة كارثية (فيديو)

Heavy rains have caused a landslide in the Artvin region of Turkey.

Passing trucks were badly damaged. It is reported that 1 person was killed, there are wounded.#Landslide #Landslides #weather #Climate #ClimateChange #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/CddByapyVG