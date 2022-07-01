صخور عملاقة تهوي على شاحنات في تركيا...,والنتيجة كارثية (فيديو)

Subscribe👉TELEGRAM: https://t.co/Uw6hADCvaz
Heavy rains have caused a landslide in the Artvin region of Turkey.
Passing trucks were badly damaged. It is reported that 1 person was killed, there are wounded.#Landslide #Landslides #weather #Climate #ClimateChange #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/CddByapyVG
— BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) July 1, 2022
