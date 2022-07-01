Advertisement

منوعات

صخور عملاقة تهوي على شاحنات في تركيا...,والنتيجة كارثية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
01-07-2022 | 12:47
تسبب انهيار صخور عملاقة في منطقة "أرتوين" الواقعة شمال شرقي تركيا، بمشكلات مرورية.
وبحسب وسائل إعلام تركية، تسببت الانهيارات الصخرية والترابية بطمر 4 شاحنات بالإضافة لتسجيل حالة وفاة وإصابة اثنين على الأقل.
وتسببت الانزلاقات بإغلاق جزئي للطريق الدولي الذي يربط تركيا وجورجيا.
 
 
 
 
