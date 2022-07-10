Advertisement

بسبب ملصق "اعلاني" مخرجة تواجه تهديدات بالقتل... ما القصة؟

10-07-2022 | 03:03
تلقت صانعة أفلام هندية مقيمة في مدينة تورنتو الكندية، سيلا من التهديدات بالقتل وسوء المعاملة من القوميين الهندوس بعد أن صورت الإلهة الهندوسية "كالي وهي تدخن سيجارة"، وفقا لتقرير لـ"سي إن إن".

وظهرت الصورة المثيرة للجدل في الفيلم "كالي" للمخرجة لينا مانيميكالاي، واتهم سياسيون ودبلوماسيون في الهند، المخرجة بـ"الإساءة للمشاعر الدينية"، حسب التقرير.
ويعد الفيلم الذي يستخدم تهجئة إنكليزية بديلة لاسم الآلهة الهندوسية، من بين 18 عملا تهدف إلى استكشاف التعددية الثقافية في معرض Under the Tent" التابع لجامعة تورونتو متروبوليتان في متحف "الآغا خان".
 
ويوصف "كالي" بأنه "فيلم وثائقي" يتخيل الإلهة الهندوسية وهي تشاهد كندا وشعبها المتنوع، وفقا لحديث المخرجة مع " سي إن إن".

وأضافت المخرجة أن كالي "تختار الحب" وتقبل سيجارة من "سكان الشوارع من الطبقة العاملة".

ويظهر في الملصق الترويجي للفيلم المخرجة وهي ترتدي زي "كالي"، وتدخن "سيجارة"، حاملة "علم الفخر" الخاص بمجتمع الميم، حسب ما نشرته المخرجة على حسابها بموقع "تويتر".
 
المصدر: الحرة
