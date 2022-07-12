Advertisement

منوعات

هجوم غريب من البحر.. يدفع زوار شاطئ بأميركا للفرار (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
12-07-2022 | 02:00
أشعل فيديو لفقمتين هاجمتا حشود زوار الشاطئ، مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، في لقطة طريفة مثلت غضب الحيوان عندما يتدخل الإنسان في بيئته الخاصة.


وعلى شاطئ "لا جولا كوف" في سان دييغو الأميركية، أثارت امرأة غضب فقمتي بحر، بعدما اقتربت من إحداهما لمضايقتها.
وكان رد الفعل قفز الفقمتين بشكل متسارع نحو رمال الشاطئ، باتجاه الزوار، الأمر الذي دفع العديد من المصيفين للهرب من الفقمتين الغاضبتين.
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
