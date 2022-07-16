Advertisement

منوعات

حادث طائرة غريب... الطيار ينجو ويخرج من الطائرة "سليمًا"! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
16-07-2022 | 06:03
رصد شريط فيديو لحظات سقوط طائرة صغيرة بشكل رأسي في مدينة بلجيكية، لكن الطيار تمكن من الخروج من حطامها مصابا بجروح طفيفة.


وأفادت شبكة "سكاي نيوز" البريطانية، السبت، بأن شهود عيان سعموا صوت انفجار فنظروا إلى السماء، حيث شاهدوا طائرة تهبط بشكل عمودي، حيث كان أنفها نحو الأرض.
وسقطت الطائرة، التي خفتت منها مظلة مثبتة في خلفيتها، من سرعة السقوط، في شارع بمدينة بروج، شمال غربي بلجيكا، عصر الجمعة.
 
 
وتمكن الطيار من الخروج من الطائرة المدمرة على الأرض، لكنه كان مصابا بجروح وصفت بالطفيفة.

وقال مسؤولون إن الطيار، الذي لم يكشف اسمه، يحمل خبرة واسعة في مجال الطيران.

وأضافوا أن سبب نجاة الطيار يعود بشكل شبه أكيد إلى نظام الطائرة الذي يطلق مظلة تخفف من حدة سرعة السقوط، بما يقلل من جروح الأشخاص لدى الاصطدام.
 
 
