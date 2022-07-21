وفاة أكبر باندا ذكر في العالم

An An, the world's longest-living male giant panda under human care, died Thursday in Hong Kong at the age of 35, the equivalent of 105 years old in human age. The Ocean Park Hong Kong will host condolence books at An An's residence in the Hong Kong Jockey Club Sichuan Treasures. pic.twitter.com/yn8DYOFMwk
— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 21, 2022
