وفاة أكبر باندا ذكر في العالم

Lebanon 24
21-07-2022 | 16:00
أعلنت حديقة "أوشن بارك" في هونغ كونغ موت أكبر باندا ذكر في العالم، عن عمر 35 عاما، الذي يكافئ 105 أعوام في حياة البشر.
وكان دب الباندا العملاق "آن آن" يعاني من تدهور صحي في الآونة الأخيرة، وكان يخضع لرعاية من مسؤولي الحديقة إلى أن تم إعلان موته اليوم الخميس، حسبما ذكرت صحيفة "الشعب" الصينية.
وكان الدب العملاق يعيش في حديقة أوشن بارك منذ عام 1999.
يذكر أن "جيا جيا"، أكبر باندا أنثى في العالم ماتت عام 2016 عن عمر 38 عاما، وكانت تعيش مع "آن آن" في ذات الحديقة في هونغ كونغ.
 
 
وأعلنت حديثة "أوشن بارك" خسارة الباندا الذكر "آن آن" بعد سنوات من موت "جيا جيا"، مؤكدة أنها نالت مكانة متميزة برعايتهما خلال السنوات الماضية جعلتها قبلة للسياح والسكان المحليين على السواء.
 
