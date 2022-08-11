Advertisement

منوعات

مشهد مخيف... حفرة مليئة بالماء تبتلع سيارة داخلها امرأة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-08-2022 | 13:44
Doc-P-979978-637958476009761278.jpg
Doc-P-979978-637958476009761278.jpg photos 0
تداول نشطاء على مواقع التواصل مقطعا مصورا يظهر لحظة ابتلاع حفرة من المياه سيارة بولاية تكساس الأميركية.
المشهد الذي أثار الكثير من الرعب كون سيدة كانت دخل السيارة، ليسارع عدد من المارة ورجال الإنقاذ إلى التدخل لإخراج السيدة، حيث نجحوا في سحبها من الزجاج الخلفي للسيارة.
تابع
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website