مشهد مخيف... حفرة مليئة بالماء تبتلع سيارة داخلها امرأة (فيديو)

When we say Turn Around Don't Drown, this is what we mean.
.
Woman rescued from sinkhole by Fire Fighters and bystanders in El Paso, Texas.
.
Thankfully she's okay!
.
V/C: Enrique Duenas-Aguilar/El Paso Fire Department via Storyful pic.twitter.com/cseiC2fIsZ
— Ted Phaeton (@phaeton4kast) August 10, 2022
When we say Turn Around Don't Drown, this is what we mean.
.
Woman rescued from sinkhole by Fire Fighters and bystanders in El Paso, Texas.
.
Thankfully she's okay!
.
V/C: Enrique Duenas-Aguilar/El Paso Fire Department via Storyful pic.twitter.com/cseiC2fIsZ