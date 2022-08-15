Advertisement

فاز بـ 100 ألف دولار ... كيف ابتسم الحظ لهذا الشاب؟

Lebanon 24
15-08-2022 | 05:00
ابتسم الحظ لشاب أمريكي في يوم احتفاله بذكرى زواجه الثاني حيث فاز بجائزة يانصيب تبلغ 100 ألف دولار وأصبحت الفرحة فرحتين.

وكان الرجل المحظوظ يحتفل هو وزوجته بعيد زواجهما على الشاطئ، في ولاية كارولينا حيث اشترى كينيث سميث، 33 عاما، من جرينسبورو بولاية نورث كارولينا، تذكرة يانصيب قابلة للخدش من محطة وقود في كالاباش.
وقال إنه ذهب إلى هذا المتجر المحدد واشترى تذكرة يانصيب بناء على توصية أحد الأصدقاء وقد حالفه الحظ بالفوز بالجائزة الكبرى.

وأضاف سميث في بيان وفقا لما نقلته صحيفة "نيويورك بوست": "لم نكن لنتعرف على الأمر لولا وجوده".

وصرخ الفائز: "لطالما تخيلت الفوز بجائزة كبيرة في اليانصيب".

وسميث، عامل عقارات، كان في منطقة كالاباش مع زوجته برفقة بعض أصدقائهم وأفراد عائلاتهم للاحتفال بالذكرى السنوية الثانية لزواجهما، وبعد أن فاز سميث بجائزة 100000 دولار، أخبر NC Education Lottery أنه أخذ الجميع لتناول الإفطار.

وأخبر سميث مجموعة اليانصيب أنه يخطط لاستخدام مكاسبه التي انتهى بها الأمر بمبلغ 71016 دولارا بعد الضرائب، لتحسين المنزل وتشييد مكان لجروه الجديد، وهو كلب ألماني يبلغ من العمر 9 أسابيع. 
 
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
