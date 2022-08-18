رئيسة وزراء ترقص في حالة سكر وتثير الانتقادات! (فيديو)

Ladies and gentlemen: The Finnish Prime Minister.
I heard this is modern and empowering.
Imagine it was a male prime minister being seen drunk in public 99% of the time and acting like this.
I don't think people would hold back their criticism about alcoholism and childisness. pic.twitter.com/llxxGHgP0V
— Monokulttuuri FM (@MonokulttuuriFM) August 17, 2022
