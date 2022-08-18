Advertisement

منوعات

رئيسة وزراء ترقص في حالة سكر وتثير الانتقادات! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
18-08-2022 | 11:22
أثار فيديو مسرب لرئيسة وزراء فنلندا سانا مارين، وهي ترقص مع أصدقائها في حالة سكر شديدة الانتقادات حولها، وقيل إن الفيديو صور منذ عدة أسابيع في شقة أحد أصدقائها.

وتعد سانا مارين 36 عاما، أصغر رئيسة وزراء في تاريخ فنلندا، وقد تعرضت مسبقا لانتقادات بسبب ظهورها في النوادي الليلية والمهرجانات كثيرا.
وقد لاقت مارين انتقادات كثيرة من قبل مواطنين فنلنديين يرون أنها لا تصلح لأن تكون رئيسة للوزراء.

