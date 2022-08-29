Advertisement

منوعات

100 مليون دولار تعويض لمتسول أميركي.. ما السبب؟

Lebanon 24
29-08-2022 | 02:00
نصفت محكمة رجلا متسولا أصيب بالشلل، بعد اعتداء الشرطة الأميركية عليه، ومنحته تعويضا "ضخما" بقيمة 100 مليون دولار.

ومنحت هيئة محلفين فيدرالية في أتلانتا بولاية جورجيا الأميركية 100 مليون دولار لمتسول سقط وكسر عنقه بعد أن صعقه ضابط شرطة بمسدس صاعق خلال مطاردة على الأقدام، حسبما أفادت وكالات أنباء.
وتعود الواقعة إلى عام 2018، عندما وجد الشرطي جون غرابز رجلا يدعى جيري بلاسينغيم وهو يقوم بالتسول، فقام بملاحقته وصعقه بالكهرباء في ظهره، مما تسبب له بالشلل.

وقال محامي بلاسينغيم إن الضابط ضرب الرجل البالغ من العمر 69 عاما في ظهره حيث كان على بعد حوالي 10 أقدام.

وقال المحامي فين جونسون: "نظرا لأنه ليس قيد الاعتقال، يمكنه الجري أو القيام بكل ما يريد. سقط جيري بعد صعقه، ووجهه للأمام، مما تسبب بكسور متعددة في الوجه، وإصابة في الدماغ وكسر في العنق".

وكشفت الكاميرا المثبتة بزي الشرطي لحظة الواقعة، وفقدان جيري للوعي دون حركة بعد صعقه.

ووجدت هيئة المحلفين كلا من مدينة أتلانتا والضابط مذنبين بانتهاك الحقوق المدنية لبلاسينغيم. وقرروا منح 60 مليون دولار له من شرطة أتلانتا، و40 مليون دولار من الشرطي غرابز.

ويتطلب المتسول الأميركي الآن رعاية طبية طوال اليوم، بسبب حالة الشلل التي أصابته قبل 4 أعوام.

وقال المحامي إن تكاليف الرعاية الصحية التي تلقاها بلاسينغيم حتى الآن، بلغت 14 مليون دولار.
 
(سكاي نيوز)
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
