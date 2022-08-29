100 مليون دولار تعويض لمتسول أميركي.. ما السبب؟

A jury awarded $100 million today to this man, Jerry Blasingame, due to a severe spinal cord injury he got from an @Atlanta_Police officer tasing him in the back as he ran away, his lawyer says.@Georgia_NAACP @AttorneyGriggs believes this will set a precedent.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/yhrlSe26C5
— Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) August 26, 2022
