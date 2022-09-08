Advertisement

أنثى "شمبانزي" تقود دراجه هوائية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-09-2022 | 02:00
وسط مآسي الحرب الدائرة في أوكرانيا، يشهد البلد المنكوب بعض الأحداث الغريبة، وآخرها عودة أنثى شمبانزي هاربة إلى حديقة حيوان، على دراجة إحدى حارسات الحديقة.

ففي خاركيف، المدينة الواقعة شرقي أوكرانيا قرب الحدود مع روسيا التي تشهد قصفا بشكل شبه يومي، فرت "شيشي" من حديقة الحيوان وتجولت في شوارع المدينة.
لكن يبدو أن مزاج "شيشي" تغير مع المطر الذي شهدته خاركيف، وعندما شاهدت الحارسة تبحث عنها ركضت إليها وعادت معها إلى الحديقة على الدراجة.

وأكد مدير حديقة الحيوان أوليكسي هريوريف للإذاعة العامة الأوكرانية، أن الحيوان عاد بأمان إلى الحديقة.
 


وكانت "شيشي" فرت من حديقة حيوان "فيلدمان إيكوبارك"، التي أجلت السلطات حيواناتها لحمايتها من القصف المستمر على خاركيف، في عملية نفق خلالها أكثر من 100 حيوان، وفقا لمالك الحديقة رجل الأعمال أولكسندر فيلدمان.

وفي مايو الماضي، وثق صحفي في جريدة "بيلد" الألمانية مقتل متطوع يبلغ من العمر 15 عاما، جاء إلى الحديقة مع والديه لمساعدة الحيوانات. "سكاي نيوز عربية" 

