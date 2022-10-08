Advertisement

منوعات

حادث سير غريب... اقتحمت بسيارتها منزلا وقتلت صاحبته! (صور)

Lebanon 24
08-10-2022 | 08:00
Doc-P-998355-638008331663067403.jpg
Doc-P-998355-638008331663067403.jpg photos 0
لقيت سيدة أسترالية مصرعها في حادث غريب بعدما انحرفت سيارة عن الطريق وحطمت منزلها.

ووقعت الحادثة غربي سيدني، حيث تلقت فرق الطوارئ نداء عن تصادم سيارة بمنزل، وهروب سائق المركبة من الشرطة.

وتفاجأت قوات الطوارئ والإسعاف بدخول السيارة في المنزل، وتسببه بإصابة السيدة بجروح خطيرة.
وقامت الشرطة والمسعفون في نيو ساوث ويلز بمحاولات يائسة لعلاج السيدة قبل الإعلان عن وفاتها في مكان الحادث.

وألقت الشرطة لاحقا القبض على السائق وهي سيدة تبلغ من العمر 29 عاما، كانت تقود السيارة مع طفلها.

وأعلنت السلطات المختصة فتح تحقيق رسمي في الحادثة، وتقييم الأضرار الناجمة عنه، دون أن تذكر أي توضيح فيما يتعلق بسبب الواقعة.
 
 
(سكاي نيوز)
تابع
