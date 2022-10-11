Advertisement

أكثر من 200 شخص... هكذا تم قتل النمر الذي افترس 9 رجال! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-10-2022 | 08:00
في عملية كبيرة شارك فيها نحو 200 شخص من بينهم قناصة محترفون وبالاستعانة بالفيلة، تمكنت الشرطة الهندية من قتل نمر افترس 9 أشخاص على الأقل، وأثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان في تشامباران بولاية بيهار شرقي الهند.
وأطلق على النمر لقب "آكل البشر" بعد افتراسه عدة أشخاص، إذ بلغ عدد ضحاياه خلال شهر واحد 6 أشخاص، من بينهم امرأة وطفلها البالغ من العمر 8 سنوات.

وحتى قبل حالتي الوفاة الأخيرتين، وصفت السلطات النمر -الذي يُعتقد أنه ذكر في الثالثة أو الرابعة من العمر- بأنه "آكل البشر"، مما يعني أنه يمكن القضاء عليه. وقد أخفقت المحاولات السابقة في تحييد خطر الحيوان.

وأوضح قائد الشرطة المحلية كيران كومار -لوكالة الصحافة الفرنسية اليوم الأحد- أن "فريقين دخلا الغابة على ظهر اثنين من الفيلة بعد ظهر أمس السبت، وانتظر فريق ثالث في النقطة التي كنا نعتقد أن النمر سيخرج منها، وأطلقنا النار (…) لقتله هناك".

وقال كومار إنه في حين كان القرويون يضربون حاويات صفيح، احتاج الفريق -المكون من 8 قناصين ونحو 200 عضو من إدارة الغابات- إلى ما يقرب من 6 ساعات لإكمال العملية.
 


ويعزو الناشطون البيئيون هذه الحالات إلى التوسع السريع للمستوطنات البشرية حول الغابات وطرق الحياة البرية الرئيسية، مثل موائل الفيلة والنمور، مما يشكل مصدرا لاشتباكات متزايدة بين البشر والحيوانات في بعض أجزاء من الهند.

ولقي نحو 225 شخصا حتفهم في هجمات للنمور بين عامي 2014 و2019 في الهند، حسب بيانات حكومية.

وكشفت هذه الإحصاءات عن مقتل أكثر من 200 نمر على يد صيادين غير قانونيين أو جراء الصعق بالكهرباء بين عامي 2012 و2018.

وتضم الهند نحو 70% من نمور العالم، بإجمالي 2967 نمرا في البلاد، حسب إحصاءات عام 2018. "الجزيرة" 

