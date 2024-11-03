Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

صفعة من "كاردي بي" لإيلون ماسك: أنا لست دمية!

03-11-2024 | 09:20
ردت النجمة الأميركية كاردي بي بحدة على انتقادات الملياردير الأميركي إيلون ماسك، إلى درجة وصف رد فعلها بالـ"صفعة" على وجهه، وفق الإعلام الغربي.

وفي التفاصيل، شاركت المغنية الشابة في تجمع انتخابي للمرشحة الديمقراطية كامالا هاريس في ولاية ويسكنسون، داعية إلى انتخابها، في وجه منافسها دونالد ترامب الذي يدعمه ماسك.

وانتشر خبر يفيد بأن "جهاز التلقين الخاص بكاردي بي تعطل أثناء كلنتها على المنصة، ولم تكن لديها أي فكرة عما يجب القيام به لأكثر من دقيقة حتى ركض شخص ما على المسرح ليعطيها هاتفًا لقراءة النص. محرج للغاية".

وعلّق ماسك على الخبر بقوله: "دمية أخرى لا تستطيع حتى التحدث دون إطعامها الكلمات.لا تتمتع حملة كامالا بالأصالة أو التعاطف الحقيقي".

وردّت كاردي في حسابها على موقع "إكس" الذي يملكه ماسك: "أنا لست دمية يا إيلون.. أنا ابنة لوالدين مهاجرين كان عليهما العمل بجد لتوفير احتياجاتي! أنا نتاج الرعاية الاجتماعية، أنا نتاج القسم 8، أنا نتاج الفقر وأنا نتاج ما يحدث عندما يتم إعداد النظام ضدك... لكنك لا تعرف شيئًا عن ذلك. أنت لا تعرف شيئًا واحدًا عن النضال الأميركي... ملاحظة: أصلح خوارزميتي".

وكان ماسك علّق بنفس الطريقة أيضا على مشاركة النجمة الأميركية جينيفير لوبيز سابقا في تجمع لهاريس، معتبراً أنه لو أتى نجوم العالم بأسره لن يؤثروا على نتيجة الانتخابات، لأن هاريس مجرد "دمية" وفق تعبيره. (لها)

فيديو
