لبنان

​تحذير عاجل من بريطانيا لمواطنيها: لا تسافروا إلى لبنان

Lebanon 24
02-07-2024 | 10:36
حذّرت السفارة البريطانيّة مواطنيها، "بعدم السفر إلى لبنان".
 
 
وفي هذا السياق، قالت وزارة الخارجية البريطانيّة لمواطني المملكة المتّحدة: "إذا كنتم حاليًا في لبنان، فنحن نشجعكم على المغادرة". (رصد لبنان 24)
 
 
