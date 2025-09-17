Advertisement

لبنان

برّاك لوليد جنبلاط: شكراً جزيلاً

Lebanon 24
17-09-2025 | 06:38
Doc-P-1418148-638937134869493282.jpg
Doc-P-1418148-638937134869493282.jpg photos 0
نشر المبعوث الأميركيّ إلى سوريا السفير توم برّاك، صورة عبر حسابه على "إكس"، وهو يُصافح رئيس الحزب "التقدميّ الإشتراكيّ" السابق وليد جنبلاط.
 
 
وقال برّاك: "شكرًا جزيلًا لوليد جنبلاط على حكمته ومكانته الفريدة في حشد الرؤى الجماعية لقادة الدروز الكرام، الذين يعيشون ضمن حدودٍ وحواجز صنعها الإنسان، لكنهم مع ذلك ملتزمون بإلهٍ لا يعرف الحدود. يمكن للدروز أن يزدهروا كجزءٍ من سوريا واحدة، وفي ظلّ التسامح والتعاون مع أبناء عمومتهم الدروز في المنطقة، الذين يعيشون أيضًا ضمن دولهم الوطنية، لكنهم يتشاركون إلهًا واحدًا. هذا هدفٌ مشتركٌ لكافة الأطراف المعنية".
 
 
 
