كويكب على شكل "حبة فول سوداني" يمر بجوار الأرض.. هل يشكل خطورة؟

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… peanut? 🥜



This nutty asteroid is about as long as the Eiffel Tower is tall. It was imaged by our Goldstone radar as it safely passed Earth at a distance of 2.8M miles (4.6M km). https://t.co/66hy0ehsPe



(P.S. it's #NationalPeanutDay!) pic.twitter.com/WlxoIFx2IM