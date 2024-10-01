ريال مدريد يتلقى خبرا سارا.. مبابي قد يشارك في مباراة ليل

🚨⚪️ Kylian Mbappé has been called up for Real Madrid’s game against Lille as he feels better after recent muscle injury.
Mbappé could be part of the game if the staff decide to give final green light, so he’d be returning ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/g94hJroGm8
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2024
🚨⚪️ Kylian Mbappé has been called up for Real Madrid’s game against Lille as he feels better after recent muscle injury.
Mbappé could be part of the game if the staff decide to give final green light, so he’d be returning ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/g94hJroGm8