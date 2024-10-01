Advertisement

رياضة

ريال مدريد يتلقى خبرا سارا.. مبابي قد يشارك في مباراة ليل

Lebanon 24
01-10-2024 | 13:28
تلقى ريال مدريد نبأ سارا قبل مواجهة ليل المقررة مساء غد الأربعاء ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من مرحلة الدوري بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.

وذكر خبير سوق انتقالات لاعبي كرة القدم، الإيطالي فابريزيو رومانو، أن نجم ريال مدريد كيليان مبابي تعافى سريعا من الإصابة التي كان يعاني منها وتم استدعاؤه لمواجهة ليل.
وأضاف رومانو عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس": "يشعر مبابي بتحسن بعد إصابته العضلية الأخيرة.. قد يشارك في لقاء ليل إذا قرر الجهاز الفني لريال مدريد إعطاء الضوء الأخضر النهائي، لذا سيعود قبل الموعد المحدد".

وكان ريال مدريد، أعلن الأربعاء الماضي، إصابة مهاجمه مبابي في فخذه الأيسر في المباراة ضد ديبورتيفو ألافيس (3-2) في المرحلة السابع من الدوري الإسباني.

ولم يحدد النادي الملكي حينها مدة غياب نجمه الفرنسي لكن وسائل إعلام إسبانية أشارت إلى إمكانية غيابه لثلاثة أسابيع. (روسيا اليوم) 
