المرأة

موسم التزلج بدأ.. تعرفي على كيفية تنسيق أزياء شتوية تجمع بين الراحة والجمال

Lebanon 24
04-01-2025 | 14:32
مع بداية موسم التزلج رسمياً، يتوجه محبو الثلوج إلى أفضل الوجهات الشتوية للاستمتاع بجو التزلج والمناظر الخلابة. ولأن أزياء الشتاء تتطلب موازنة مثالية بين الدفء والأناقة، يمكن لعشاق الموضة هذا الموسم اختيار تنسيقات تجمع بين الراحة والجمال. من خلال قطع دافئة وأنيقة، يمكن لكل امرأة أن تتمتع بأجواء التزلج دون التضحية بالمظهر الجذاب، سواء كان ذلك في الجبال أو أثناء تناول الشوكولاتة الساخنة بعد يوم طويل من الأنشطة الشتوية.

أزياء التزلج العملية
التحضير لرحلة شتوية على الثلج يبدأ بترتيب حقيبة السفر مسبقاً، خاصةً مع الحجم الكبير لملابس التزلج. تجمع أزياء التزلج بين العملية والأناقة بفضل الملابس الخارجية السميكة، الأحذية الثلجية الأنيقة، والإكسسوارات الشتوية مثل أغطية الأذن والقفازات المبطنة بالفرو. هذه القطع تتزين بصيحات عصرية مثل الأقمشة المقاومة للبرد والمياه؛ ما يجعلها مثالية لاستقبال العام الجديد وسط أجواء الثلوج.

1. لمسة الفرو الأنيقة
أثبتت النجمة الأميركية جينيفر لوبيز أن الأناقة الشتوية تتماشى تماماً مع أجواء التزلج؛ إذ تألقت بقبعة كبيرة من الفرو تغطي الرأس والأذنين، مع حذاء مبطن بالفرو أيضاً. يُعد هذا الأسلوب من أبرز صيحات شتاء 2025.
2. الجاكيتات المنفوخة
لإطلالة دافئة ومقاومة للبرد، استوحي من جورجينا رودريغيز التي اعتمدت معطفاً منفوخاً مقاوماً للمياه مع سروال مبطن للحفاظ على الدفء. أضافت لمسة أنيقة ببلوزة وسترة، وأكملت اللوك بحقيبة يد عصرية من Chanel.

3. بدلة التزلج الكلاسيكية
إنها الإطلالة المريحة للتزلج. اختارت النجمة التركية فخرية أوجن بدلة التزلج الكاملة باللون الأحمر. أكملت الإطلالة بحذاء شتوي مدبب مقاوم للمياه، وعصبة شعر أنيقة. تعد هذه الإطلالة مثالية لقضاء عطلة عائلية أو رحلة مع الأصدقاء.


4. كنزة الصوف 
بالنسبة إلى عارضة الأزياء كيندال جينر، فإن خيارات أزياء التزلج تتسم بالتنوع والأناقة؛ إذ شاركت النجمة مجموعة صور لها وهي تستمتع بأجواء الثلج. في إحدى الإطلالات، تألقت بكنزة من الصوف الناعم باللون الأزرق، ونسقت معها سروالاً مبطناً باللون الأسود، مع إضافة لمسة عصرية باستخدام نظارات شمسية كبيرة مخصصة للتزلج. أما في إطلالة أخرى، فقد اختارت بدلة تزلج كاملة لممارسة هوايتها براحة وأناقة.


5. معاطف Teddy
لا شيء يضاهي معاطف Teddy في تحقيق التوازن بين الأناقة والدفء. هذه القطع السميكة لا توفر الراحة فقط، بل تبدو رائعة في الصور. يمكن تنسيقها مع قفازات مصنوعة من القماش نفسه لإطلالة متناغمة، مع إضافة بلوزة ناعمة أسفل المعطف للحصول على مظهر أنيق ومريح.

تتنوع خيارات معاطف Teddy بين الطويلة والقصيرة، وتتوفر بألوان زاهية مثل الأبيض، أو بدرجات شتوية دافئة مثل البني، الأسود، والبيج. (فوشيا)

تابع
