عربي-دولي

طائرة غيّرت مسارها.. ما فعلته إحدى المسافرات لا يخطر على البال إليكم ما حصل

Lebanon 24
12-07-2024 | 07:02
عضّت فتاة مضيف طيران وهدّدت الركاب ما تسبّب في تأخير رحلة جوية.

ووقع الحادث على متن الرحلة 762 من ميامي إلى نيوارك، نيوجيرسي.

وبدأت الراكبة الغاضبة بالصراخ على الآخرين بينما حاولت الطواقم السيطرة عليها باستخدام الأصفاد البلاستيكية.

وأثناء تقييد معصميها، قامت المرأة بعض مضيف طيران في كتفه، ما أدى إلى تمزيق قماش من زيه الرسمي.

وقالت شركة "يونايتد إيرلاينز" إنّ "الشرطة قامت بمرافقة المرأة خارج الطائرة بعد الهبوط في أورلاندو". (العربية)
 
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

