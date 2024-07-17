بالفيديو: حريق هائل مفتعل سريع الانتشار في ولاية أوريغون الأميركية

The #CowValleyFire in Malheur Co. stands at 114,559 acres, 0% contained.
We've assigned five task forces from Clatsop, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, and Umatilla counties. Our Red Incident Management Team is in unified command with NW Team 6.
READ MORE: https://t.co/u5EbPEEJts pic.twitter.com/cpkJY8mkCK
— Oregon State Fire Marshal (@OSFM) July 14, 2024
The #CowValleyFire in Malheur Co. stands at 114,559 acres, 0% contained.
We've assigned five task forces from Clatsop, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, and Umatilla counties. Our Red Incident Management Team is in unified command with NW Team 6.
READ MORE: https://t.co/u5EbPEEJts pic.twitter.com/cpkJY8mkCK
Oregon: The Salt Creek Fire is now 1,000+ acres and continues to burn into the night.
Oregon Department of Forestry has ordered a Team to take over the fire burning in Eagle Creek.
She’s gone.
Thanks to the subscriber who shared this 📷 . 🙏 #wildfire #orfire #orwx pic.twitter.com/jx4QKcd5LN
— The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) July 8, 2024
Oregon: The Salt Creek Fire is now 1,000+ acres and continues to burn into the night.
Oregon Department of Forestry has ordered a Team to take over the fire burning in Eagle Creek.
She’s gone.
Thanks to the subscriber who shared this 📷 . 🙏 #wildfire #orfire #orwx pic.twitter.com/jx4QKcd5LN