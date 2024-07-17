Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو: حريق هائل مفتعل سريع الانتشار في ولاية أوريغون الأميركية

Lebanon 24
17-07-2024 | 04:33
Doc-P-1223532-638568129780780677.jpg
Doc-P-1223532-638568129780780677.jpg photos 0
اندلع حريق هائل شرق ولاية أوريغون في الولايات المتحدة وانتشر على مساحة تجاوزت 2.5 كيلومتر مربع.


ووفقا لمسؤولي الإطفاء في الولاية، فإن الحريق مفتعل في أحد المناطق الحراجية في الولاية، وتم احتواء الحريق بنسبة 16% فقط.


وأشار مسؤولو الإطفاء إلى أنه إلى حد الآن تم التأكد من إصابة شخص واحد وتدمير منزلين و5 مبان سكنية.


وأكد المسؤولون حشد فرق العمل من مقاطعات أوماتيلا ومولتنوماه وماريون ولين وكلاتسوب للسيطرة على "حرائق الغابات سريعة الحركة"، والتي انتشرت بسرعة بسبب الرياح القوية ودرجات الحرارة المرتفعة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
