Advertisement

عربي-دولي

في اليوم التالي عقب محاولة اغتياله.. ترامب يتصل بكينيدي والمكالمة سُرّبت! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
17-07-2024 | 05:17
A-
A+
Doc-P-1223552-638568158821130615.jpg
Doc-P-1223552-638568158821130615.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أظهر مقطع فيديو مسرب لمكالمة هاتفية بين المرشح الجمهوري دونالد ترامب والمرشح الرئاسي المستقل روبرت كينيدي في اليوم التالي لمحاولة اغتيال ترامب، نظرة على كواليس جهود الرئيس السابق لإقناع كينيدي بالخروج من السباق والانضمام إلى معسكره.

وتم نشر الفيديو لأول مرة، الثلاثاء، على منصة "إكس" من قبل الابن الأكبر لكينيدي، ثم تم حذفه بسرعة.

اعتذر كينيدي عن الفيديو المسرب، وكتب على منصة "إكس": "عندما اتصل بي الرئيس ترامب كنت أسجل مع مصور فيديو، كان يجب أن أطلب من المصور التوقف عن التسجيل على الفور. أنا محرج من نشر هذا".

عبر مايكرفون هاتف كينيدي، يمكن سماع ترامب وهو يصف مخاوفه من التطعيمات المقدمة للرضع ، وهي قضية يرتبط بها كينيدي ارتباطا وثيقا.

وقال ترامب: "أريد أن أقوم بجرعات صغيرة، تبدو وكأنها مخصصة للحصان، وليس لطفل يبلغ وزنه 10 أرطال أو 20 رطلاً".

ثم يحاول ترامب الحصول على دعم كينيدي، قائلا: "أود منك أن تفعل شيئا. وأعتقد أنه سيكون جيدا جدا لك، وسنفوز".

يقول كينيدي، وهو يقف مرتديا قميصا وربطة عنق، "نعم"، وطوال الفيديو لم يقل كينيدي أي شيء آخر.
 
Advertisement


كما وصف ترامب بإيجاز مكالمته الأخيرة مع الرئيس بايدن وقال إنه سأل عن الرصاصة التي كادت أن تصيبه في بنسلفانيا.

وأضاف: "لقد كان لطيفا جدا، في الواقع، اتصل بي وقال، كيف اخترت التحرك إلى اليمين".

والتقى ترامب وكينيدي، الإثنين، شخصيا في ميلووكي قبل المؤتمر الوطني الجمهوري، مما أثار شائعات بأن كينيدي يخطط للانسحاب من السباق الانتخابي.
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
06:00 | 2024-07-17
05:52 | 2024-07-17
05:49 | 2024-07-17
05:24 | 2024-07-17
05:22 | 2024-07-17
05:17 | 2024-07-17
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24