في اليوم التالي عقب محاولة اغتياله.. ترامب يتصل بكينيدي والمكالمة سُرّبت! (فيديو)

BREAKING: In a stunning leak, Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Donald Trump appear to be colluding, with Trump saying “we will win”. This is totally corrupt. Retweet so all Americans know RFK Jr. is nothing more than a spoiler candidate working to help Trump.pic.twitter.com/QGJteOOx2u
— Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 16, 2024
