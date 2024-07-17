Advertisement

عربي-دولي

حريق كبير في مركز تجاري بالصين يوقع 16 قتيلا.. وفيديو يوثق!

Lebanon 24
17-07-2024 | 23:15
لقي 16 شخصا حتفهم في حريق بمركز تجاري في جنوب غرب الصين الأربعاء، وفق حصيلة جديدة أوردتها وكالة الأنباء الصينية الرسمية الخميس نقلا عن مسؤولي الإنقاذ المحليين.

واندلع الحريق في أول المساء في مدينة تسيغونغ في مقاطعة سيتشوان الواقعة على بعد 1600 كيلومتر من العاصمة بكين.
 
 
وأكدت خدمات الطوارئ في تسيغونغ في بيان أن "عمال الإطفاء بذلوا قصارى جهدهم للسيطرة على الوضع"، فيما قالت وسائل اعلام إنهم تمكنوا من إنقاذ نحو ثلاثين شخصا، فيما "حوصر" آخرون.

وأفاد التلفزيون الرسمي بأن مركز التسوق يقع في أسفل مبنى مكون من 14 طابقا، مضيفا أن النيران امتدت إلى الطبقة الأرضية وكذلك إلى الطبقات الرابعة والخامسة والسادسة. (سكاي نيوز)

