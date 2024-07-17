حريق كبير في مركز تجاري بالصين يوقع 16 قتيلا.. وفيديو يوثق!

A fire broke out in a department store at about 6 pm on Wednesday in Zigong, SW.China's Sichuan Province. As of 8:20 pm, 30 trapped people had been rescued by firefighters. The latest reports said 6 people were killed due to the fire. pic.twitter.com/vxv8oM8J7O
— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 17, 2024
A fire broke out in a department store at about 6 pm on Wednesday in Zigong, SW.China's Sichuan Province. As of 8:20 pm, 30 trapped people had been rescued by firefighters. The latest reports said 6 people were killed due to the fire. pic.twitter.com/vxv8oM8J7O