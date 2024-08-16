Advertisement

فيديو.. اللحظات الأولى لهجوم أوكرانيا على كورسك الروسية

16-08-2024 | 11:40
Doc-P-1235144-638594297880654818.jpeg
Doc-P-1235144-638594297880654818.jpeg photos 0
بعد 10 أيام على التوغل الأوكراني البري في منطقة كورسك الحدودية الروسية، نشرت هيئة الأركان الأوكرانية، الجمعة، مقطع فيديو يوثق الساعات الأولى للعملية العسكرية الأوكرانية التي بدأت يوم 6 أب الجاري.
وكتب في الفيديو الذي تصل مدته إلى دقيقة ونصف، ونشر عبر منصة "إكس"، "لقطات فريدة للساعات الأولى من عملية قوات الدفاع الأوكرانية في منطقة كورسك".
كما يظهر في الفيديو الجنود الأوكرانيون أثناء إزالة الألغام واختراق تدمير الخطوط الدفاعية الروسية.
كذلك، يوثق المقطع، عمل الطيران والمدفعية الأوكرانية، في كورسك، ويظهر اعتقال الجنود الأوكرانيين لعدد من الأسرى في المنطقة الحدودية.
(الحدث)
