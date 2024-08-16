فيديو.. اللحظات الأولى لهجوم أوكرانيا على كورسك الروسية

The unique footage of the first hours of 🇺🇦 Defense Forces operation in the Kursk region.
Demining, destroying the enemy's defensive lines, the work of aviation and artillery, prisoners.
📹: Air Assault Forces Command pic.twitter.com/oopsMdGRxX
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 16, 2024
