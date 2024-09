الحوثيون يعلنون إسقاط مسيرة أميركية فوق محافظة ذمار (فيديو)

The Yemeni armed forces just shot down an American UAV over Dhamar Province in central Yemen.



It was most likely an MQ-9 Reaper. If confirmed, this would be the 10th UAV shot down by the Yemenis and the 3rd within a week.



Each MQ-9 Reaper costs over $30 million.