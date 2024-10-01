Advertisement

ترامب يسخر من هاريس.. وبايدن يرد عليه! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
01-10-2024 | 01:39
تحوّل الإعصار هيلين الذي أودى بحياة أكثر من 110 أشخاص في جنوب شرق الولايات المتحدة في حصيلة أولية وسط توقعات بأن يرتفع عدد الضحايا إلى 600 إلى قضية تجاذب سياسي في إطار الحملة الانتخابية الرئاسية الأميركية.

فقد عمد المرشح الجمهوري دونالد ترامب مساء أمس الإثنين إلى نشر صورة على حسابه في إكس، ساخرا من منافسته الديمقراطية كامالا هاريس، متهما إياها والرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن بالتخلي عن آلاف الأميركيين الذين غرقوا في كارولاينا الشمالية، وجورجيا، وتينيسي، وألاباما، وأماكن أخرى في الجنوب.

وعلّق ترامب على صورة هاريس التي بدت وكأنها تتكلم عير الهاتف، "صورة مزيفة لمرشحة ليس لديها أدنى فكرة عما تفعله". وأردف قائلا "عليك وصل السلك بالهاتف حتى يعمل!"، في إشارة إلى أن هاريس وضعت السماعة في أذنها دون أن تصلها بالموبايل، في مشهد تمثيلي لا أكثر، للدلالة على أنها تتابع الاوضاع جنوب البلاد.
 
 
كما اتهم الرئيس السابق أيضا بايدن وهاريس بالتخلي عن الأميركيين في أفغانستان، والتضحية بهم عبر اعتمادهما سياسة الحدود المفتوحة بوجه اللاجئين. وختم قائلا "الأميركيون يأتون دائماً في المرتبة الأخيرة، لأن قادتنا ليس لديهم أي فكرة عن كيفية القيادة!"

بايدن غاضبا

في المقابل، رد بايدن بقوة على ترامب متهماً إياه بالكذب. ونشر اليوم الثلاثاء فيديو قصيرا له من البيت الأبيض يرد فيه على اسئلة الصحافيين، مؤكدا أن ترامب يكذب.

كما شدد على أنه يعمل مع المحافظين والمسؤولين المحليين لمساعدة المتضررين من إعصار هيلين.(العربية)





جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24