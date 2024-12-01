الأونروا: تم الاستيلاء على شاحنات المساعدات في غزة

#BREAKING 🛑:
We are pausing the delivery of aid through Kerem Shalom, the main crossing point for humanitarian aid into #Gaza.
The road out of this crossing has not been safe for months.
On 16 November, a large convoy of aid trucks was stolen by armed gangs.
Yesterday, we…
— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) December 1, 2024
#BREAKING 🛑:
We are pausing the delivery of aid through Kerem Shalom, the main crossing point for humanitarian aid into #Gaza.
The road out of this crossing has not been safe for months.
On 16 November, a large convoy of aid trucks was stolen by armed gangs.
Yesterday, we…