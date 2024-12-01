Advertisement

عربي-دولي

الأونروا: تم الاستيلاء على شاحنات المساعدات في غزة

Lebanon 24
01-12-2024 | 07:39
أعلن المفوض العام لوكالة الأونروا، فيليب لازاريني، اليوم الأحد، في تغريدة على حسابه في إكس أن "المنظمة الأممية علّقت إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية عبر معبر كرم أبو سالم بين إسرائيل والقطاع بسبب مخاوف أمنية".

أضاف "أن الطريق خارج المعبر ليس آمناً منذ أشهر"، مشيراً إلى أنّ "في 16 تشرين الثاني الماضي سرقت عصابات مسلحة قافلة كبيرة من شاحنات المساعدات".

وكشف أن "السرقات تكررت بالأمس أيضا، حين حاولت الأونروا إدخال عدد قليل من شاحنات الأغذية عبر نفس الطريق لكن تم الاستيلاء عليها". (العربية) 
 
