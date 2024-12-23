Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فقد قبل 50 عاماً.. على ماذا عثر اللجيش الإسرائيلي في سوريا؟ (صور)

Lebanon 24
23-12-2024 | 07:21
A-
A+
Doc-P-1296588-638705609711401808.jpg
Doc-P-1296588-638705609711401808.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
عثر الجيش الإسرائيلي على حطام مروحية إسرائيلية، سقطت خلال حرب "أكتوبر 1973" في منطقة جبل الشيخ السورية.

وبحسب إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي، فإن الحطام تم اكتشافه الأسبوع الماضي من قبل جنود إسرائيليين وتم نقله إلى إسرائيل، فيما تقوم القوات الجوية والوحدة 669 بالبحث عن الأغراض الشخصية لإعادتها لعائلات الجنود الذين قتلوا في الحادث.
 
Advertisement


والمروحية من طراز "تسرافا"، تحطمت في 27 نيسان 1974 أثناء قيامها بمهمة لإجلاء جنود من لواء المظليين 202 التابع للجيش الإسرائيلي.

وقد أدى الحادث يومها إلى مقتل ستة من أفراد الطاقم، وتم انتشال جثثهم في ذلك الوقت. (روسيا اليوم)
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:38 | 2024-12-22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:23 | 2024-12-22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:47 | 2024-12-22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:00 | 2024-12-22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:39 | 2024-12-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
12:20 | 2024-12-23
12:00 | 2024-12-23
11:40 | 2024-12-23
11:20 | 2024-12-23
11:00 | 2024-12-23
10:54 | 2024-12-23
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24