فقد قبل 50 عاماً.. على ماذا عثر اللجيش الإسرائيلي في سوريا؟ (صور)

IDF troops in Syria discovered a rotor head from an Israeli Air Force Super Frelon helicopter that crashed over 50 years ago during a rescue mission in the Yom Kippur War. The crash killed six crew members, whose bodies were recovered at the time. The IAF and Unit 669 are now… pic.twitter.com/Dyny4KRRee
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 23, 2024
IDF troops in Syria discovered a rotor head from an Israeli Air Force Super Frelon helicopter that crashed over 50 years ago during a rescue mission in the Yom Kippur War. The crash killed six crew members, whose bodies were recovered at the time. The IAF and Unit 669 are now… pic.twitter.com/Dyny4KRRee