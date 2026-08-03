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بالفيديو.. كلب راع يتحول إلى بطل في كاليفورنيا

Lebanon 24
03-08-2026 | 03:05
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بالفيديو.. كلب راع يتحول إلى بطل في كاليفورنيا
بالفيديو.. كلب راع يتحول إلى بطل في كاليفورنيا photos 0
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تحول كلب راعٍ أبيض صغير إلى بطل غير متوقع بعدما ساعد فرق الطوارئ في إتمام عملية إنقاذ بمنطقة التلال في مقاطعة أورانج بولاية كاليفورنيا الأميركية.
 
وكانت فرق من شرطة وإطفاء لاغونا بيتش قد وصلت إلى المكان يوم الجمعة (بالتوقيت المحلي) للتعامل مع حالة طارئة، بينما كانت تعمل على تجهيز موقع لهبوط مروحية الإنقاذ.

وخلال محاولات إخلاء المسار، تدخل الكلب الذي كان يتولى قيادة قطيع من الماعز، حيث ركض أمام القطيع ووجهه بعيدا عن الطريق، ما سمح لفرق الإنقاذ بمواصلة عملها.

وأظهرت لقطات التقطتها طائرة مسيرة الكلب وهو يقود عشرات الماعز نحو مكان آخر، بينما بدا سعيدا وذيله يهتز أثناء صعوده إلى أعلى التل.

وأشادت إدارة الإطفاء والشرطة بتصرف الكلب، وعلقت قائلة: "إنه كلب مطيع"، فيما تفاعل مستخدمو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مع الفيديو، واصفين إياه بـ"البطل". ولم تكشف السلطات عن تفاصيل الحالة الطارئة التي استدعت تدخل فرق الإنقاذ. (روسيا اليوم) 
 
 
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