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بالفيديو والصور.. الكلاب تتحدى الأمواج في بطولة عالمية

Lebanon 24
03-08-2026 | 08:29
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بالفيديو والصور.. الكلاب تتحدى الأمواج في بطولة عالمية
بالفيديو والصور.. الكلاب تتحدى الأمواج في بطولة عالمية photos 0
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شهد أحد شواطئ شمال كاليفورنيا بطولة العالم السنوية لركوب الأمواج للكلاب، حيث تنافست عشرات الكلاب وسط أجواء حماسية وتشجيع مئات المتفرجين.


وبحسب وكالة "فرانس برس"، أُقيمت البطولة في مدينة باسيفيكا جنوب سان فرانسيسكو للعام العاشر على التوالي، بمشاركة كلاب من مختلف السلالات والأحجام، تنافست على البقاء فوق ألواح التزلج وركوب أكبر الموجات.


واعتمدت لجنة التحكيم في التقييم على مدة بقاء الكلاب على اللوح، وحجم الموجة، إضافة إلى التوازن والثقة أثناء الأداء.


وارتدت الكلاب سترات نجاة ملونة، فيما ساعدها أصحابها على الانطلاق نحو الأمواج، قبل أن تتولى الحفاظ على توازنها وسط تصفيق الحضور.


وشملت المنافسات فئات للكلاب الصغيرة والمتوسطة والكبيرة، إلى جانب جولات ثنائية شاركت فيها الكلاب مع أصحابها أو مع كلاب أخرى.


وكان الكلب "راستي"، من فصيلة مينياتشر بينشر، أبرز المشاركين، إذ كشفت مالكته صوفيا سادلوفسكي أنها وضعته على لوح التزلج لأول مرة لالتقاط صور، لكنه أبدى شغفًا كبيرًا بالرياضة وواصل المشاركة في البطولات منذ أن كان في الرابعة من عمره بالأشهر، محققًا المركز الثالث في أول ظهور له.


ولم تقتصر الفعالية على المنافسات، بل تضمنت أيضًا أنشطة لتبني الحيوانات الأليفة وجمع تبرعات لدعم جمعيات محلية تُعنى برعاية الحيوانات.


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