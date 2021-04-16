عربي-دولي

ضحايا بإطلاق نار عشوائي في ولاية إنديانا الأميركية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
16-04-2021 | 09:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-813408-637541590180047097.jpg
Doc-P-813408-637541590180047097.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger

أعلنت الشرطة الأميركية أنّها تحقّق في حادث إطلاق نار عشوائي داخل منشأة تابعة لشركة البريد "فيديكس" (FedEx) بالقرب من مطار إنديانابوليس في ولاية إنديانا.

وأفاد ضابط شرطة مدينة إنديانابوليس، جيني كوك، اليوم الجمعة، بأنّه تم استدعاء الضباط إلى موقع إطلاق النار حوالي الساعة 11 مساء بالتوقيت المحلي، مشيراً إلى أنّه تم العثور على عدة ضحايا في المكان بدون ذكر العدد.


وتم الإبلاغ عن الحادث في منشأة "فيديكس" (FedEx) في 8900 من طريق "Mirabel Road" بإنديانابوليس، بحسب ما نقلت شبكة "روسيا اليوم" عن صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية.

بدوره، أصدر كريس بافندر، المتخصص في الشؤون العامة لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في المدينة بياناً جاء فيه: "لم يتم طلب مساعدتنا في الوقت الحالي، ولكن كما هو الحال دائما، نحن على استعداد لتقديم الدعم حسب الحاجة".

وتظهر صور وفيديوهات من مكان الحادث تواجداً مكثفاً للشرطة، فيما تشير التقارير الأولية إلى أنّ إطلاق النار وقع داخل المنشأة وخارجها، في ساحة انتظار السيارات.

Here's a look at the @FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport where multiple people were shot tonight. @wrtv has crews on the way to the scene. #WRTV https://t.co/ZoOuknFgWi pic.twitter.com/rpavdWhKBz

#Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting witness interview. https://t.co/nVFupcUTyO pic.twitter.com/if8vBtXrnS

Breaking: Initial details on mass casualty shooting at FedEx facility in Indy. Heading into work @wrtv A page for all available Chaplains was issued to deal with developing situation @wrtv pic.twitter.com/JKfHh56NjA

المصدر: روسيا اليوم

عربي-دولي

فيديو

تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
18:30 | 2021-04-16
18:00 | 2021-04-16
17:33 | 2021-04-16
17:30 | 2021-04-16
17:15 | 2021-04-16
17:00 | 2021-04-16
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رمضانيات
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website