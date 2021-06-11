إقتصاد

مليون و700 ألف برميل.. ناقلات نفط إيرانية تصل إلى سوريا اليوم

Lebanon 24
11-06-2021 | 07:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-832041-637589911934399111.jpg
Doc-P-832041-637589911934399111.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
من المقرر أن تصل 3 ناقلات نفط إيرانية إلى ميناء بانياس السوري على متنها نحو مليون و700 ألف برميل من النفط الخام.

وقال موقع "تانكر تراكرز" المتخصص بتتبع الناقلات إن أول ناقلتين ستصلان إلى المدينة الساحلية التي تتبع محافظة طرطوس، اليوم الجمعة وأن على متنهما مليون و400 ألف برميل.

وأضاف الموقع أن الناقلة الثالثة ستعبر قناة السويس في مصر لاحقا.
 



يذكر أن ثلاث ناقلات وصلت في نيسان الماضي إلى البلاد التي تعاني أزمة حادة في توافر المشتقات النفطية، وكانت الحكومة السورية استبقت ذلك بوعود أن "انفراج ملموس" في الأزمة.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:00 | 2021-06-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:00 | 2021-06-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:17 | 2021-06-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:00 | 2021-06-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:07 | 2021-06-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في إقتصاد Lebanon 24
02:27 | 2021-06-11
01:30 | 2021-06-11
23:30 | 2021-06-10
23:09 | 2021-06-10
15:07 | 2021-06-10
14:29 | 2021-06-10
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website