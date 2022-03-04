إقتصاد

وسط ذهول الحضور.. خبير روسي يشرب على الهواء "نخب موت البورصة"!

Lebanon 24
04-03-2022 | 04:00
Doc-P-926281-637819758809332658.jpg
Doc-P-926281-637819758809332658.jpg photos 0
وسط ذهول المذيعة، أقدم محلل اقتصادي على شرب ما أسماه "نخب موت البورصة" على الهواء مباشرة، في إشارة إلى التبعات الاقتصادية التي دفعتها بلاده جراء قرار الرئيس الروسي، فلاديمير بوتين، على غزو أوكرانيا، وفقا لما ذكرت صحيفة "إندبندنت".

وكانت الأسهم المدرجة في مؤشر Moex في موسكو قد عانت من أكبر انخفاض على الإطلاق في اليوم التالي لغزو أوكرانيا، حيث تراجعت بأكثر من 35 في المئة ، في حين انخفض الروبل إلى مستوى قياسي مقابل الدولار.

وقد جرى تعليق التداول في بورصة موسكو لليوم الرابع على التوالي حتى أمس الخميس، فيما علقت أسواق الأسهم الأخرى التداول في الأسهم الروسية.

وانخفض الروبل الروسي بنسبة 15 في المئة أخرى مقابل الدولار الأميركي، وأصبحت قيمته الآن أقل من 1 سنت، وذلك منذ أن فرضت الحكومات الغربية عقوبات منعت الكثير من وصول روسيا إلى النظام المالي العالمي المعروف اختصارا باسم "سويفت".

وخلال ظهوره على شاشة تلفزيون المحلي "آر بي سي" سئل المحلل الاقتصادي، ألكسندر بوتمانوف فيما إذا كانت استراتيجيات التبادل الاقتصادي والمالي قد أصبحت قديمة وأن بإمكان الاقتصاد الروسي الصمود في ظل فصل معظم البنوك الروسية من نظام سويفت.

وعندها أجاب: "نحن في أسوأ حالة، ويبدو أنني سأعود لممارسة عملي الذي كنت أؤديه قبل قبل 25 عاما وهو التنكر بزي بابا نويل".
 
المصدر: الحرة
