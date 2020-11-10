المرأة

أصبحت تشبه وفاء الكيلاني.. اعلامية تثير ضجة بسبب اطلالتها (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
10-11-2020 | 09:00
أحدثت مقدمة البرامج المصرية، ريهام سعيد، ضجة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بسبب أحدث ظهور لها استعدادا للعودة لتقديم برنامجها الشهير "صبايا الخير".
 

صباح التفاءل و الحب .

A post shared by Reham Saeed (@rehamsaidofficial) on

وشاركت ريهام سعيد متابعيها على موقع "إنستغرام" صورة حديثة لها، التي أجمع العديد من مستخدمي مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنها أصبحت تشبه فيها الإعلامية المصرية، وفاء الكيلاني، سواء في ناحية الماكياج أو تسريحة الشعر.
 



يشار إلى أن ريهام سعيد تعرضت قبل عام للإيقاف من قبل قناة "الحياة" المصرية ونقابة الإعلاميين المصريين، على خلفية تصريحاتها ضد مرضى السمنة ووصفها لهم بأنهم "عبء على أسرهم وعلى الدولة ويشوهون المنظر العام".
المصدر: سبوتنيك
