المرأة

داليدا خليل بإطلالة جريئة بالدانتيل الأسود (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
12-11-2020 | 15:00
أطلقت النجمة داليدا خليل "تيزر" عبر حساباتها الرسمية على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، كليب أغنيتها الجديدة بعنوان "شيك آوي"، معلنةً انها على وشك طرحه، بقولها: "ترقبوا شيك أوي قريباً".

وأطلت الفنانة اللبنانية في اللقطات الترويجية بجرأة، بفستان اسود قصير من الدانتيل ومكشوف الظهر. يُذكر أن "شيك آوي" اغنية مصرية من ألحان محمد يحيى، بينما الكليب من إخراج بيار خضرا وإشراف ريشا سركيس.
 



وكانت داليدا خليل أخفت إصابتها بفيروس كورونا المستجد قبل أن تعلن شفاءها منه في فيديو نشرته على حسابها الخاص في تطبيق الصور والفيديوهات "إنستغرام".
