المرأة

بمايوه أسود ووضعية مُثيرة.. مُشتركة برنامج "نقشت" حديث المواقع بآخر ظهور لها وتُفاجئ الجمهور برشاقتها (صور)

Lebanon 24
06-08-2022 | 04:06
نشرت نوال حدشيتي إحدى المشتركات السابقات في برنامج " Take Me Out نقشت" صورة جديدة لها عبر حسابها الخاص على انستغرام.

 

وظهرت نوال وهي تستمتع على البحر بمايوه أسود مُثير.

 

A post shared by nawal hadchity (@nawalhadchityofficial)


 
 

ولفت المتابعون رشاقة نوال حيث يبدو انها فقدت في الفترة الأخيرة الكثير من وزنها.

 
 
المصدر: "رصد" لبنان 24
