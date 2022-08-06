بمايوه أسود ووضعية مُثيرة.. مُشتركة برنامج "نقشت" حديث المواقع بآخر ظهور لها وتُفاجئ الجمهور برشاقتها (صور)

نشرت نوال حدشيتي إحدى المشتركات السابقات في برنامج " Take Me Out نقشت" صورة جديدة لها عبر حسابها الخاص على انستغرام.
وظهرت نوال وهي تستمتع على البحر بمايوه أسود مُثير.
ولفت المتابعون رشاقة نوال حيث يبدو انها فقدت في الفترة الأخيرة الكثير من وزنها.
