اكتشاف آخر وجبة تناولها ديناصور قبل 120 مليون عاماً (صور)

Early #fossil #birds & close relatives put best foot forward as #flight evolved. Find out how well preserved #feet🦶uncover early #theropod flight lifestyles, including Microraptor’s hawk-like lifestyle 🦅 @NatureComms https://t.co/7YZDKddDDA @CUHKScience @CUHKofficial #LSF pic.twitter.com/woVd75kVCa