تكنولوجيا وعلوم

موقف محرج: تسرّب وكشف مجموعات الدردشة الخاصة بـ"واتس آب".. شاهدوا الصور

Lebanon 24
12-01-2021 | 09:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-783472-637460320056171729.jpg
Doc-P-783472-637460320056171729.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
شهد "واتس آب" انتهاكا محرجا للخصوصية بعد أيام فقط من طرح سياسته الجديدة التي تلزم المستخدمين بمشاركة بياناتهم مع "فيسبوك"، حيث فُهرست مجموعات الدردشة الخاصة به على محرك بحث غوغل.

وأبلغ عن خرق الخصوصية يوم الأحد، من خلال دعوة روابط لمجموعات رسائل "واتس آب" الخاصة، بالإضافة إلى بعض ملفات تعريف المستخدمين التي فُهرست بواسطة غوغل، وظهرت في نتائج البحث، ما يعني بشكل أساسي أن أي شخص كان قادرا على الانضمام إلى الدردشات، التي يُفترض أنها آمنة، ومشاهدة الدردشات وأرقام الهواتف ذات الصلة.
 

وعولجت المشكلة على الفور من قبل "واتس آب"، واختفت الروابط المكشوفة الآن من نتائج البحث. ويبدو أن المشكلة كانت مشابهة لخرق خصوصية الدردشات ومعلومات المستخدم، التي أبلغ عنها في أوائل عام 2020.

وفي بيان الشركة حول الاختراق، أصرّت على أن أمان التطبيق قد تحسن بشكل كبير منذ تسريب العام الماضي، وألمح إلى أن المستخدمين أنفسهم هم المسؤولون عن الانتشار الحاصل في نهاية الأسبوع.

وقيل لـ Gadgets 360: "منذ آذار 2020، قام "واتس آب" بتضمين علامة 'noindex' في جميع صفحات الروابط الداخلية، والتي، وفقا لـ غوغل، ستستبعدها من الفهرسة"، مع حث المستخدمين على عدم نشر روابط الدعوة في أي مكان يمكن الوصول إليه بشكل عام، لإبقائها بعيدا عن محركات البحث.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة بعد أيام من إطلاق "واتس آب" لسياسته الجديدة المثيرة للجدل، والتي تلزم المستخدمين بمشاركة بياناتهم الخاصة مع الشركة الأم "فيسبوك"، أو مغادرة المنصة إذا لم يوافقوا.

وقالت الشركة إن المعلومات التي جُمعت ستُستخدم "للمساعدة في تشغيل خدماتنا وتوفيرها وتحسينها وفهمها وتخصيصها ودعمها وتسويقها". وأقرت بأنها تراقب محتوى المستخدمين "لمحاربة البريد العشوائي أو التهديدات أو إساءة الاستخدام أو أنشطة الانتهاك" و"تحسين" تجربة "واتس آب".

وأدت القواعد المثيرة للجدل إلى هجرة جماعية للمستخدمين من برنامج المراسلة، مع تمتع منافسيها "تليغرام"، وكذلك Signal بارتفاع كبير في الشعبية.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في تكنولوجيا وعلوم Lebanon 24
12:00 | 2021-01-12
06:00 | 2021-01-12
23:00 | 2021-01-11
21:00 | 2021-01-11
18:00 | 2021-01-11
16:53 | 2021-01-11
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
RSS
live news
interact with twitter in lebanon
sports in lebanon
top news in lebanon
Download our application
go to lebanon
whats going on - lebanon
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
RSS
health in lebanon
women in lebanon
politics in lebanon
technology in lebanon
Download our application
latest news
upcoming events
news on smart phones
apple news
Download our application
RSS
whats on facebook
vip men on twitter
todays news
breaking news
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website