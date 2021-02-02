حدث هام اليوم.. الأرض على وشك أن تفقد "قمرها الثاني" إلى الأبد (فيديو)

NEO object 2020 SO has been captured by Earth's gravity and on Feb 2, 2021 will fly at 0.59 LD (226,000 km). The temporary Earth's mini-moon (actually the upper stage of the 1966 failed Surveyor 2 mission) will say goodbye to get to an heliocentric orbit https://t.co/1BxYHLT6Mu pic.twitter.com/XLr8ta1Yrm