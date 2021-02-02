تكنولوجيا وعلوم

حدث هام اليوم.. الأرض على وشك أن تفقد "قمرها الثاني" إلى الأبد (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
02-02-2021 | 09:00
Doc-P-790051-637478493306487274.jpg
Doc-P-790051-637478493306487274.jpg photos 0
أعلن العلماء أن "القمر الثاني" للأرض سيقترب من الكوكب هذا الأسبوع، قبل أن ينجرف بعيدا في الفضاء، ولن يُرى مرة أخرى.

وأطلق علماء الفلك اسم "القمر الثاني للكوكب"، بشكل غير رسمي، على الجسم الغامض 2020 SO، وهو جسم صغير سقط في مدار الأرض في منتصف المسافة تقريبا بين كوكبنا والقمر في أيلول 2020.


وتُعرف الأقمار الصناعية المؤقتة مثل هذه باسم الأقمار الصغيرة (minimoons)، على الرغم من أن تسميتها بالقمر مخادعة بعض الشيء في هذه الحالة، حيث أنه في كانون الأول 2020، علم باحثو ناسا أن الجسم ليس صخرة فضائية على الإطلاق، بل بقايا صاروخ معزّز في الستينيات شارك في مهمات القمر الأميركية Surveyor.
 
 
واتخذ هذا "القمر الصغير" أقرب اقتراب له من الأرض في الأول من كانون الأول الماضي (قبل يوم من تحديد وكالة ناسا له على أنه الداعم المفقود منذ فترة طويلة)، لكنه يعود في دورة أخرى.

ووفقًا لموقع EarthSky.org  سيقترب 2020 SO نهائيا من الأرض يوم الثلاثاء 2  شباط، على بعد 140.000 ميل (220.000 كيلومتر) من الأرض، أو 58% من الطريق بين الأرض والقمر.

ومن المتوقع أن ينجرف المعزز بعيدا بعد ذلك، تاركا مدار الأرض بالكامل بحلول مارس 2021، وفقا لموقع EarthSky.  وبعد ذلك، سيكون "القمر الصغير" مجرد كائن آخر يدور حول الشمس.

وسيستضيف مرصد التلسكوب الافتراضي The Virtual Telescope Project في روما، الوداع الأخير لـ"القمر الثاني للأرض" عبر موقعه على الإنترنت بدءا من ليلة 1 شباط، لجميع مراقبي النجوم المهتمين وعشاق علم الفلك.

وعلمت ناسا أن الجسم قد اقترب من الأرض عدة مرات على مدى عقود، حتى أنه اقترب نسبيا في عام 1966، العام الذي أطلقت فيه الوكالة مسبارها القمري Surveyor 2 على ظهر صاروخ Centaur المعزز.

وأعطى ذلك العلماء أول دليل كبير على أن 2020 SO كان من صنع الإنسان، وأكدوا ذلك بعد مقارنة التركيب الكيميائي للجسم مع مركب آخر للصاروخ، والذي كان في المدار منذ عام 1971.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
