تكنولوجيا وعلوم

نوكيا.. عرض هاتف بالأزرار يقبل "واتسآب" و"فيسبوك"

Lebanon 24
16-02-2021 | 09:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-794275-637490594214847551.png
Doc-P-794275-637490594214847551.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أعلنت شركة "أتش إم دي غلوبال" HMD Global عن إطلاق هاتفها الجديد "نوكيا 6300" الذي يعمل بالأزرار في السوق الأميركية.
وبحسب صحيفة "روسكايا غازيتا"، يتميز الجهاز الجديد بشاشة ملونة مقاس 2.4 بوصة ويدعم تثبيت التطبيقات في السوق الأميركية.

تم الإعلان عن الجهاز الجديد من قبل رئيس الشركة جاهو سارفيكاس في تغريدته على تويتر.
 


يمكن استخدام جهاز نوكيا 6300 من قبل مالكيه لتثبيت تطبيقات الشبكات الاجتماعية الشهيرة والمراسلة الفورية، بما في ذلك "واتسآب" و"فيسبوك" وتوتير ويوتيوب.

الجهاز مزود بذاكرة وصول عشوائي 512 ميغا بايت وسعة تخزين 4 غيغابايت يمكن زيادتها باستخدام بطاقات ميكرو إس دي microSD حتى 32 غيغابايت.

يدعم الجهاز أيضًا الاتصال بشبكات 4G، ويحتوي على مقبس سماعة رأس وراديو FM.
المصدر: سبوتنيك
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
11:24 | 2021-02-15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:00 | 2021-02-15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
20:34 | 2021-02-15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:00 | 2021-02-15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:00 | 2021-02-15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في تكنولوجيا وعلوم Lebanon 24
06:00 | 2021-02-16
23:00 | 2021-02-15
21:00 | 2021-02-15
18:00 | 2021-02-15
15:00 | 2021-02-15
12:00 | 2021-02-15
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website