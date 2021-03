لماذا أطلقت "ناسا" اسم "معاذ" على صخرة مريخية؟

Welcome to “Máaz.”



My team is working with the Navajo Nation and @NNPrezNez, who are sharing their language to help us informally name features I’m exploring on Mars, like:



tsé łichíí (red rock)

yéigo (diligence)

séítah (amongst the sand)



Learn more: https://t.co/lqy0K1zz6N pic.twitter.com/B50gfRNR3D