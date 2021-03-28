تكنولوجيا وعلوم

"شاومي" تستعد للإعلان عن سوارتها الجديدة في هذا الموعد

Lebanon 24
28-03-2021 | 12:00
حدّدت شركة "شاومي" الصينية يوم 29 آذار موعداً للحدث المرتقب لكشف النقاب عن سوارتها الذكية "Mi Smart Band 6"، كما تكشف عن سلسلة هواتف "Mi 11" و"Mi Mix" خلال الحدث.
 
وتعقد شركة "شاومي" يوم 29 آذار حدثاً جديداً لإطلاق إصدار جديد من السوارات الذكية، وأصدرت "شاومي" مقطع فيديو تشويقياً إستعرضت من خلاله أوجه سوارة "Mi Smart Band 6" والألوان التي تنطلق بها قريباً للأسواق.

وبحسب ما نقل موقع "التقنية بلا حدود" عن موقع "gsmarena"، فقد كشف مقطع الفيديو التشويقي الذي نشر على "Weibo" عن تصميم السوارة الذكية من أكثر من زاوية، ومن المقرر أن تنطلق السوارة الذكية للسوق الصيني بعنوان "Mi Band 6" كما تأتي بشريحة "NFC".

كما أشارت تسريبات سابقة إلى أن السوارة الذكية تأتي بنظام "GPS" مدمج ومستشعر "SpO2" لقياس نسبة الأكسجين في الدم، أيضاً تأتي السوارة الذكية بعدد 19 من الأنماط الرياضية الجديدة.

ومن المقرر أن تتضمن السوارة الذكية توقيت "Pomodoro"، كما تدعم المستخدم في التحكم في الأجهزة الذكية في المنزل عبر منصة "Mi Home"، إلا أن التسريبات لم تؤكد على دعم الإصدار الخاص بالأسواق العالمية بهذه المميزات.
 
المصدر: التقنية بلا حدود
تابع
