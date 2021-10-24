تكنولوجيا وعلوم

"تشكل ونجمه منذ ملايين السنوات ويكبر المشتري بمرات"... صور لأحدث كوكب مكتشف حتى الآن

Lebanon 24
24-10-2021 | 14:00
اكتشف فريق دولي من العلماء بجامعة هاواي واحدًا من أحدث الكواكب التي تم العثور عليها على الإطلاق، والذي يدور حول نجم بعيد.

تم اكتشاف آلاف الكواكب حول نجوم أخرى، ولكن ما يميز هذا الكوكب هو أنه حديث التكوين ويمكن ملاحظة ذلك بشكل مباشر.

ينضم الكوكب المسمى "2M0437b" إلى حفنة من الأجسام التي تعزز فهمنا لكيفية تشكل الكواكب وتغيرها بمرور الوقت، مما يساعد في إلقاء ضوء جديد على أصل النظام الشمسي والأرض، بحسب ما ذكر موقع "keckobservatory".

وأوضح المؤلف الرئيسي إريك جايدوس، الأستاذ في قسم علوم الجامعة، بقوله: "يضاف هذا الكوكب إلى قائمة النخبة من الكواكب التي يمكننا مراقبتها مباشرة باستخدام التلسكوبات".
يقدر الباحثون أن الكوكب أكبر بعدة مرات من كوكب المشتري، وأنه تشكل مع نجمه منذ عدة ملايين من السنين. الكوكب حديث جدًا لدرجة أنه لا يزال ساخنًا من الطاقة المنبعثة أثناء تكوينه، مع درجة حرارة مماثلة للحمم البركانية.
 
 
شوهد "2M0437b" لأول مرة مع تلسكوب سوبارو في "Maunakea" في معهد "UH" لعلم الفلك، وعلى مدى السنوات العديدة الماضية، تمت دراسته بعناية باستخدام تلسكوبات أخرى على مونا.

أوضح الدكتور آدم كراوس، الأستاذ بقسم علم الفلك في جامعة تكساس في أوستن: "في النهاية، قد نتمكن حتى من قياس حركته المدارية حول النجم".
قال المؤلف المشارك مايكل ليو: "كانت هناك حاجة إلى اثنين من أكبر التلسكوبات في العالم، وتكنولوجيا البصريات التكيفية، ومحيط "Maunakea" الصافي لتحقيق هذا الاكتشاف، نتطلع جميعًا إلى المزيد من هذه الاكتشافات، والمزيد من الدراسات التفصيلية لمثل هذه الكواكب باستخدام تقنيات وتلسكوبات المستقبل".
قد لا يكون جمع المزيد من الأبحاث المتعمقة- حول الكوكب المكتشف حديثًا- بعيدًا جدًا. وأضاف ليو أن "الملاحظات باستخدام التلسكوبات الفضائية مثل "هابل" التابع لوكالة ناسا وتلسكوب "جيمس ويب" الفضائي الذي سيتم إطلاقه قريبًا يمكن أن تحدد الغازات في غلافه الجوي".
المصدر: سبوتنيك
