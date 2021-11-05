تكنولوجيا وعلوم

أستراليا تطلق أول دراجة تعمل بالطاقة الهيدروجينية

Lebanon 24
05-11-2021 | 13:00
Doc-P-882875-637717096046334981.jpg
Doc-P-882875-637717096046334981.jpg photos 0
كشفت أستراليا عن أول دراجة تعمل بالطاقة الهيدروجينية في العالم، بهدف الوصول إلى عالم خال من انبعاثات ثاني أكسيد الكربون.

وتهدف شركة "لافو" الأسترالية من خلال الدراجة، التي صنعت باستخدام مادة خفيفة الوزن، إلى جعل النقل لمسافات طويلة أمرا ممكنا.

ويتم تجهيز دراجة "لافو" بخزانات هيدروجين صغيرة تعمل على تشغيل الدراجة بطاقة نظيفة 100 بالمائة، وتتطلب حوالي عشر دقائق فقط للشحن، وتكفي لمسافة تبلغ حوالي 150 كيلومترا.

 


ويحول نظام تخزين الطاقة الخاص بالدراجة الكهرباء من الألواح الشمسية باستخدام محلل كهربي يقسم الماء إلى مكونات الهيدروجين والأكسجين، وينقلها إلى نظام تخزين طويل الأمد.

( RT)
