"ناسا" ترصد مشهدا دائريا غريبا من المريخ (صور)

Our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spied interesting details in this crater, which is just over half a mile (nearly one kilometer) wide. Wind-blown ripples atop likely sedimentary layers reveal wind patterns inside the crater. More: https://t.co/Y8VWQ9tmfd pic.twitter.com/meGHPrrJ4j
— NASA Mars (@NASAMars) November 30, 2021
Our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spied interesting details in this crater, which is just over half a mile (nearly one kilometer) wide. Wind-blown ripples atop likely sedimentary layers reveal wind patterns inside the crater. More: https://t.co/Y8VWQ9tmfd pic.twitter.com/meGHPrrJ4j
The #MarsHelicopter’s journey continues! Ingenuity’s next flight is scheduled no earlier than Dec. 5. The crossing of the “Séítah” region of Mars’ Jezero Crater will take at least two flights to better target safe landing sites and without excessive risk. https://t.co/oD6pei9LLG pic.twitter.com/S3aMqkbooE
— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 2, 2021
The #MarsHelicopter’s journey continues! Ingenuity’s next flight is scheduled no earlier than Dec. 5. The crossing of the “Séítah” region of Mars’ Jezero Crater will take at least two flights to better target safe landing sites and without excessive risk. https://t.co/oD6pei9LLG pic.twitter.com/S3aMqkbooE
A rock so nice, I sampled it twice! Just capped and sealed my fifth sample tube, with another piece from this interesting rock. I’m doubling up on samples at some high-priority targets like this one. #SamplingMars https://t.co/Ex1QDo3eC2 pic.twitter.com/EbT9pNE4cU
— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) November 24, 2021
A rock so nice, I sampled it twice! Just capped and sealed my fifth sample tube, with another piece from this interesting rock. I’m doubling up on samples at some high-priority targets like this one. #SamplingMars https://t.co/Ex1QDo3eC2 pic.twitter.com/EbT9pNE4cU
Thank you for flying with NASA! Recently downlinked footage from the @NASAPersevere rover shows the Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter’s near-perfect 13th flight. It provides the most detailed look yet at the rotorcraft in action. More: https://t.co/4V3MbMBMJS pic.twitter.com/ES0ABrnIwc
— NASA Mars (@NASAMars) November 18, 2021
Thank you for flying with NASA! Recently downlinked footage from the @NASAPersevere rover shows the Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter’s near-perfect 13th flight. It provides the most detailed look yet at the rotorcraft in action. More: https://t.co/4V3MbMBMJS pic.twitter.com/ES0ABrnIwc