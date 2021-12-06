تكنولوجيا وعلوم

"ناسا" ترصد مشهدا دائريا غريبا من المريخ (صور)

Lebanon 24
06-12-2021 | 23:00
رصدت مركبة مدارية تابعة لوكالة الفضاء الامريكية "ناسا" مشهدا غريبا من أرض المريخ، خلال جولتها التي حلقت فيها أعلى القمم البركانية في الكوكب الأحمر.
وحلقت مركبة استكشاف المريخ المدارية التابعة لـ"ناسا" حول الكوكب الأحمر لأكثر من عقد ونصف، وجمعت خلال جولاته الطويلة عددا كبيرا من الصور التفصيلية من الكوكب شملت على الكثير من القمم البركانية والوديان والبحيرات الجافة.
وشاركت وكالة "ناسا" على صفحتها الرسمية في "تويتر" صورة مثيرة للاهتمام من المريخ، بسبب الشكل الغريب الذي رصدته عدسات كاميرات المسبار من أعلى الكوكب.
وقالت "ناسا" في تعليقها على المشهد الغريب: "تجسست المركبة المدارية الخاصة باستطلاع المريخ ورصدت تفاصيل مثيرة للاهتمام في هذه الحفرة التي يزيد عرضها قليلا عن نصف ميل (حوالي كيلومتر واحد)".
وأضافت الوكالة موضحة، أن "تموجات الرياح فوق الطبقات الرسوبية المحتملة تكشف بشكل واضح عن أنماط الرياح المتواجدة داخل فوهة البركان".

وبحسب المقال المنشور في موقع الوكالة، تتميز هذه الفوهات الصدمية المنتشرة على خطوط العرض الشمالية الوسطى بتصميمات داخلية مثيرة للاهتمام، كل منها لها تموجات (إيولية) من الرياح.

وفي الوقت الذي تعمل فيه المسابير المدارية على رصد سطح المريخ من الأعلى، تقوم المركبات الآلية برصد التضاريس مباشرة من سطح المريخ، حيث تركز وتكثف جميع المركبات الجوالة بحثها عن أي أثر قديم للحياة على الكوكب الأحمر.
المصدر: سبوتنيك
