الصين تخطط لبناء 600 ألف محطة لشبكات الجيل الخامس

China plans to build 600,000 #5G base stations across the country this year, bringing the total number to over 2 million, the MIIT said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the number of domestic 5G applications has surpassed 20,000. pic.twitter.com/RITIknYIbm
— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 21, 2022
