تكنولوجيا وعلوم

الصين تخطط لبناء 600 ألف محطة لشبكات الجيل الخامس

Lebanon 24
22-07-2022 | 23:00
تخطط الصين لبناء 600 ألف محطة لشبكات الجيل الخامس (5G) داخل أراضيها خلال العام الجاري لتكسر حاجز المليوني محطة بنهاية 2022.
ويعني ذلك أن عدد المحطات الخاصة بشبكات الجيل الخامس داخل الصين سيتجاوز مليوني محطة بعد استكمال بناء المحطات الجديدة التي تم الإعلان عنها خلال العام الجاري، حسبما ذكرت صحيفة "الشعب" الصينية.
ولفتت الصحيفة إلى أن وزارة الصناعة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات الصينية أعلنت ذلك خلال مؤتمر صحفي، الثلاثاء الماضي.
 
وأوضحت الوزارة أن عدد البرمجيات التطبيقية التي يتم تصنيعها محليا لشبكات الجيل الخامس تجاوز 20 ألف نظام برمجي.
 
