متفرقات

شاهدوا أول صورة لكوكب خارج المجموعة الشمسية...

04-09-2022 | 02:00
Doc-P-987199-637978763174855040.JPG
Doc-P-987199-637978763174855040.JPG photos 0
أثارت أول صورة التقطها تلسكوب "جيمس ويب" الفضائي لكوكب خارج المجموعة الشمسية إعجاب المراقبين.

وتُظهر الصور الحديثة أن الكوكب الخارجي المسمى "HIP 65426 b"، هو عملاق غازي ليس له سطح صخري، ولا يمكن أن يكون صالحاً لسكن البشر على سطحه، وفقا لوكالة "فرانس برس".
ويبلغ حجم كوكب "HIP 65426 b" خارج المجموعة الشمسية من 6 إلى 12 ضعف كتلة كوكب المشتري، كما أنه أصغر عمراً من كوكب الأرض، إذ يتراوح عمره من 15 إلى 20 مليون عاماً، مقارنة بالأرض التي يبلغ عمرها 4.5 مليار عام.
وقالت أستاذة علم الفلك في جامعة إكستر، ساشا هينكلي، والتي قادت فريق الرصد: "هذه لحظة فارقة، ليس فقط بالنسبة إلى تلسكوب "جيمس ويب" وإنما أيضا لعلم الفلك بشكل عام".
المصدر: سبوتنيك

متفرقات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

